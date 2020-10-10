Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said youth and educated population of Pakistan have great potential for IT sector and his government is committed to provide all possible cooperation for the promotion of this field.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday regarding promotion of Information and Technology in the country, he said provision of enabling environment is vital to ensure contribution of youth in the construction and development of the country, especially in modern sectors.

The Prime Minister said Pakistani youth has proved its mettle, despite the fact of being neglected in the IT sector.

Imran Khan directed Chairman of National Information Technology Board to evolve a comprehensive strategy and roadmap to materialize the suggestions presented for the promotion of IT sector. The meeting also discussed utilisation of the capacity of country's youth for the promotion of IT sector, especially in the field of chip designing industry.