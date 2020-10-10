Share:

| Imran Khan says ‘Jobless politicians’ get united on one-point agenda of defending corruption | Claims Nawaz wanted to turn Pak Army into Punjab Police | Says Opposition parties know that ISI is aware of all their theft | Military supports government’s agenda because of our clean record

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday came down hard on the opposition parties stating that his government would not be blackmailed by opposition’s tactics and no corrupt element will be given NRO. He said the one-point agenda of all “jobless politicians” giving a call for public gatherings against the government was to cover up their corruption by not conforming to the rule of law.

“Do as many Jalsas (public gatherings) as you want, but remember that in case of violating law, you will be put in an ordinary and not a VIP jail,” he warned the politicians, who had gathered at a platform to save their corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the leaders of opposition parties that they would be put in jail if they would break the law. This statement by Prime Minister comes as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of major opposition parties is all set to kick off anti-government protests next week.

The prime minister, while terming the rule of law the basis of a civilised society, said the ruling elite class had caused irreparable losses to the national economy through plunder and corruption during their tenures.

“Sitting in London and asking the people to take to streets is meant to show that the rulers, who had looted the country for 30 years, are above law,” he said while addressing a seminar of All Pakistan Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) at the Convention Centre in the federal capital.

Those leaders, he said, were now maligning the government, the army and the judiciary, in order to get relief in the form of an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

The prime minister said the “coalition of dacoits” was opposing the government as it was heading towards making the country financially strong and stable. He said the opposition parties made every tactic to get the country blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as they pressured the government to carry out 34 amendments in the National Accountability Bureau law.

The prime minister said the cabinet had given a nod for allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief to get medical treatment abroad in view of number of diseases as claimed. However by denying return to the country, Nawaz Sharif was proving that he belonged to a “special class that could not be questioned”.

He said likening Nawaz Sharif with Iranian spiritual leader Ayatollah Khomeini by a PML-N spokesman was quite ridiculous. “Khomeini was loved by his people. He led a simple life and owned a small house when passed away. How can he (Khomeini) be compared with a person who has made property worth billions, from one factory to 30, and had the Panama property in her daughter’s name,” he added.

Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif did not present a single document to prove his money trail (for purchasing the property), while he, being a former cricket, showed all purchase contracts of his London flat bought some 40 years ago.

“In fact, they feel no shame in looting the money from public exchequer belonging to the poor people of this country,” he said, stressing that Pakistan could prosper in the absence of rule of law, where rulers considered themselves above law and indulged in corruption.

He referred to an international report saying that around $1,000 billion were annually drained from the poor to rich countries through corruption and exploitation by the elite.

Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif was in fact promoting the agenda of India by maligning the Pakistan Army, ignoring the situation of countries like Libya, Somalia and Yemen faced in the absence of a strong military.

“I don’t have any problem with the army because it supports our manifesto and has effectively assisted the government during the situation like COVID-19 and Karachi rains,” he said. He said the military supports his government’s agenda because of his clean record.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif’s statement that the then Inter-Services Intelligence chief had demanded resignation from him, he said, “If this is so, why he remained silent. This is because that he knew of his involvement in corruption.”

“They (opposition parties) control all the institutions whose job it is to keep checks and balances, except one. They know the ISI is aware of all their theft. They try to control it and that’s where the conflict starts,” he added.

The prime minister mentioned that Pakistan was at the tipping point after two difficult years of dealing with economy nearing the verge of collapse. He said the country witnessed success in areas particularly overcoming the challenge of COVID-19 and unprecedented rise of sale of cement in last month showing growing economic activity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government will not be blackmailed by the opposition’s tactics and no corrupt element will be given NRO. He said those who want to protect their corruption will not be allowed to do so.

The Prime Minister said rule of law is the basis of a civilized society and the State of Madina was also established on the basis of rule of law. He said our country can rapidly progress by adhering to the Quaid’s vision that was also rule of law.

Imran Khan said we are proud of our armed forces that have rendered unparalleled sacrifices against war on terror and registered remarkable success against the tide of terrorism. He said those who are speaking against Pakistan Army are actually pursuing the agenda of India.

Recalling a cabinet meeting which lasted for six hours on Nawaz Sharif issue, he said, “When the doctors told us that Nawaz was suffering from so many diseases, I saw that our Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari was crying.”

He said the former prime minister by sitting in London is inviting people to hit the streets. The prime minister said on the other hand that he enjoys good relations with the armed forces because the intelligence agency knows about his lifestyle.

“Their problem is not democracy, I am a democrat,” he said. “I got elected from five constituencies,” he added. “The day they get an NRO, I am telling you, Pakistan will go down,” he said. “If they should be given an NRO, then why should we not extend the same favour to the poor languishing in jails?”

Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif did not present a single document to prove his money trail (for purchasing the property), while he, being a former cricket, showed all purchase contracts of his London flat bought some 40 years ago.

Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif was in fact promoting the agenda of India by maligning the Pakistan Army, ignoring the situation of countries like Libya, Somalia and Yemen faced in the absence of a strong military.

“I don’t have any problem with the army because it supports our manifesto and has effectively assisted the government during the situation like COVID-19 and Karachi rains,” he said.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif’s statement that the then Inter-Services Intelligence chief had demanded resignation from him, he said, “If this is so, why he remained silent. This is because that he knew of his involvement in corruption.”

He said the country witnessed success in areas particularly overcoming the challenge of COVID-19 and unprecedented rise of sale of cement in last month showing growing economic activity. He also urged the lawyers to participate in politics and gave the example of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “Follow in his footsteps to lead this country to a better future.”

PM Imran Khan said the real reason Nawaz always had problems with the military leadership was because they know about his crimes. “He wants to control the ISI because they always find out about his corruption,” he said. “They’re the number one agency in the world.” “This is why Nawaz Sharif fights with every army chief — he wants to turn Pakistan Army into Punjab Police.”