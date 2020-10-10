Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday said India’s defence limitations were embarrassingly exposed to the world, first during its misadventure in Balakot against Pakistan and more recently in Ladakh against China.

While reacting to Indian Air Force Chief’s recent irresponsible statement regarding India being ready for a “two-front war” with China and Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that such provocative statements were a true reflection of RSS-BJP mindset, a dangerous mix of extremist ideology and hegemonic designs.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, he said: “While making braggadocio, the Indian leadership must not forget India’s defense limitations. It is ironic that, certain senior Indian political and military leaders continue to make a career out of issuing provocative statements against Pakistan at the cost of putting regional peace and security as well as India’s own security at risk.”

As for China-India tension, he said, India’s belligerent posture and expansionist policies are imperiling regional peace and stability. “We have closely observed border face-off between China and India,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan believed disputes in the region should be resolved through peaceful means and through agreed mechanisms rather than resorting to unilateral, illegal and coercive measures.

“We also believe that irresponsible and provocative statements coming from Indian leadership are a true reflection of RSS-BJP mindset, a dangerous mix of extremist ideology and hegemonic designs,” he said.

Pakistan, he said, had been consistently sensitising the international community regarding India’s involvement in terrorism to destabilise Pakistan and the region.

“Recently, we have seen many international endorsements, which vindicate Pakistan’s consistent position that India is a state sponsor of terrorism. The report by US Magazine further exposes the true face of India — the so-called largest democracy in the world. India’s belligerent posture and expansionist policies are imperiling regional peace and stability,” he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had already shared with the international community, incriminating evidence regarding Indian Intelligence Agency RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan. “The international community must take immediate cognizance of India’s use of state-terrorism as a tool to destabilize the region,” he added.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Afghanistan, he said President Ashraf Ghani had extended invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Kabul during their phone call on August 25, 2020. “The Prime Minister has accepted the invitation. The visit will be planned at mutually convenient dates. Pakistan is committed to Afghan peace,” he maintained.

Regarding serving of summons upon former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan High Commission in London comply with the orders of the honorable Court. “Compliance reports are submitted to the Honorable Court in this regard. Since the case is sub-judice, I cannot offer any further comments,” he said.

To a question about the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, he said: “I have seen the remarks made by the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. India is fast depleting its already eroded credibility by making insane demands and illogical remarks in the Case. It is utterly surprising that India continues to repeat the questions that have already been answered.

Pakistan, the spokesperson said, had already provided two unimpeded and uninterrupted consular accesses to India and has offered a third one.

“It has also been clarified to India that only those lawyers can appear before the honorable Courts in Pakistan who have the license to practice law in this country. This is in line with legal practice in different jurisdictions, including India. As for the demand for provision of relevant papers, it has been conveyed to the Indian side that a duly appointed lawyer can collect the relevant papers from the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan,” he added.

He said it appeared that India was actually afraid of the difficult questions which it will need to answer during the review and reconsideration process.

“Rather than trying to abuse the legal process, India would be well advised to act as a responsible state and cooperate with the Pakistani courts to give effect to the ICJ judgment,” he remarked.

To another question, he said Pakistan believed that the Covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge that requires a global response. “It has in fact provided an opportunity to the world to come together to deal with the common problem. The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the oneness of humanity. In our interconnected world, no one is safe unless everyone is safe. Therefore, the focus of the international community should be on cooperation rather than confrontation,” he said.

The spokesperson said the government of Pakistan was fully cognizant of the national security needs. In this context, regular consultation among all stakeholders, including the political and military leadership, is a part of our overall preparedness plan.

As part of his continued engagement, he said, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. During these interactions, views were exchanged on bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation as well as important regional and international issues, he said.