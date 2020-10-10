Share:

LAHORE - The Bank of Punjab (BoP) values its customers and is committed to serve every segment of the society.

Having predominant presence in rural areas through a vast branch network, the bank recognizes the significance of Agriculture Sector in our economy and identifies it as a priority sector for rural development.

The BoP takes pride in announcing BoP Kissan Dost Current Account for our farmers and customers, who are related with agriculture sector as well as livestock, dairy, poultry and allied businesses.

The product was formally launched by Zafar Masud, President and BoP CEO at a ceremony held at BoP’s Head Office in Lahore. Commenting on the product, Zafar said, “I’m most excited about this product.

This will go a very long way in promoting agriculture, employment and food security backbone across the country, particularly in Punjab. I wish all the best to the BoP team for the success”. BoP Kissan Dost Current Account provides free banking services and offers low cost financing to help eradicate financial constraints, investment in farm activities and an opportunity to increase productivity of Agriculture Sector. Its unique proposition offers debit card, cheque book, universal cheques, online banking, agricultural lending products such as BoP Kissan Dost Production Loan, BoP Tractor Lease, BoP Kissan Dost Lease Finance Facility, BoP Kissan Dost Cold Storage Finance Facility, BoP Kissan Dost Livestock Development Scheme, BoP Agri Vehicle Leasing and Financing for Storage of Agriculture Produce at a discounted markup rate.