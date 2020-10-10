Share:

KARACHI - A Karachi court on Friday granted bail to six teenagers in a case pertaining to the alleged harassment of a student of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the Karachi University.

The District West judicial magistrate directed the suspects, Faizan, Hammad Ali, Zawar, Abdul Rehman, Umair, and Zakir, to pay surety bonds of Rs20,000 each to secure the bail until October 21.

Police produced them before the magistrate and requested their custody on physical remand for investigation. However, the court turned down the request and ordered their release on bail.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered on the complaint of an IBA student, Shaheer Ali. He said that he dropped off one of his female friends at the university hostel and was leaving the premises when some 10 persons on motorcycles intercepted them and tried to stop his vehicle.

“They chased us on motorcycles and harassed the girl,” the IBA student alleged claiming that if he would have not left the place on time, it would have led to an incident similar to one that happened at Lahore motorway.