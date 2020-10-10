Share:

ISLAMABAD-Speakers on Friday while marking ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’ said that lack of awareness about breast cancer was causing loss of women’s lives in Pakistan.

A statement released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) said that the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked across the world every October, helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.

Accordingly, the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, organised a walk to create awareness about breast cancer and highlight the need of public awareness and confidence about breast cancer treatment.

On the occasion, leading the walk, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary, M/O NHSRC said that raising public awareness on the breast cancer problem and the mechanisms to control as well as advocating for appropriate policies and programmes are our priority.

Maj. Gen. Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram Executive Director NIH said that lack of awareness about breast cancer was causing loss of women’s lives in Pakistan.

He added that risk reduction might be achieved with prevention strategies and healthy lifestyle. Therefore, early detection in order to improve breast cancer outcome and survival remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control. He also said that NIH is making all out efforts to support federal and provincial governments and will provide technical support in public health initiatives. A large number of health professionals, students, partners and media personnel participated in the event.