ISLAMABAD - Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday constituted a Special Task Force for uplift and mainstreaming of child labour and bonded labour in a meeting held in Parliament House. The Task Force will be headed by MNA Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak.

The meeting discussed issues regarding “Uplift & Mainstreaming of Street Children & Bonded Labour” with the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from Islamabad, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak MNA, Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal, Khubaib Foundation & Pakistan Sweet Homes.

It was pondered at length the ways and means to bring Street Children and Bonded Labour into the mainstream by providing them quality education, health, vocational training & microfinance facilities.

After the detailed deliberation on various options it was decided that the “Special Task Force” will come up with a proper mechanism to tackle the issue within a month. The Speaker said that the plight of Street Children and bonded Labour could not be resolved until and unless there is proper identification of the problem and study of the existing laws & best international practices.

The Speaker also directed to associate Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, NAVTEC, CRC and other Organizations working on Street Children & Bonded Labor into the Task Force for their contribution and valuable input to the cause.

The Speaker called the meeting to translate the resolve of the legislature into practical steps for addressing both the issues. He had been invariably stressing for collective efforts for addressing the plight of street children and bonded Labour and their root causes.

Calls for strong Pak-Morroco ties

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser stressed for synergising the engagement between friendly countries in Africa.

“Pakistan strongly desires to enhance people to people and economic contacts with African continent through pursuance of Look Africa Policy,” said the Speaker of the National Assembly in a meeting with Muhammad Karmoune, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Speaker said that Pakistan and Morocco’s relations are deeply embedded in history. He said that these relations are based on religion, mutual respect, solidarity, and good political will.

He appreciated the engagement of Moroccan Parliament with Pakistan at International parliamentary forums.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the National Assembly resolves to actively pursue Africa policy for enhancing engagement at multilateral sectors.

Referring to the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly, the Speaker said that it was furtherance of that resolve. He said that the PF group would play an apt role in bringing both the nations closer.

Speaking about the trade relations, the Speaker said that immense economic opportunities exist on both sides,therefore, efforts should be made to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Morocco.

He also called for collaboration in education sectors by exchange of students in medical, engineering and sciences.

Ambassador Muhammad Karmoune thanked the Speaker for his remarks stating that Morocco also attaches immense importance to its decades old relationship with Pakistan.

He said that undoubtedly those relations were based on religion, history and culture.

He agreed that it was time to unlock the true potential of our trade relations. He stressed on enhancing connectivity of people from both the brotherly countries.

He assured the Speaker that he would extend all out support for enhancing bilateral cooperation and people to people contacts.

He also suggested an early interaction with Members of the Pakistan-Morocco PFG for chalking out a strategy for future interaction.