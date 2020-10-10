Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the Ministry of Interior to “cancel” former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport and “block” his national identity card.

Official sources said on Friday that the NAB Rawalpindi had written to the ministry, asking the authorities to cancel the aforesaid documents of the PML-N supremo for his absence from the court and especially after being declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court.

“In view thereof, copies of the said court order and perpetual non-bailable warrant of arrest are forwarded for processing of blacklisting/cancellation of the passport and blockage / impounding of CNIC of the accused through the Ministry of Interior,” read a letter addressed to the NAB headquarter from its Rawalpindi office.

Sources in the ministry also said that the anti-graft body had recommended that Interpol (the International Criminal Police Organization) should be approached to arrest Nawaz Sharif.