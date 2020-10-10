Share:

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) holds adequate information security controls to protect customers related as well as other confidential data, in line with industry practices and State Bank of Pakistan’s guidelines; hence there is no truth in a media report about hacking in its system.

In a rebuttal issued by the NBP spokesperson on Friday, it was claimed that hacking incident was falsely reported while actually it was only that a skimming device was placed by fraudulent elements at ATM machine of one of the bank’s of Islamabad region branch.

Emphasising that such incidents (ATM skimming) are not uncommon in the industry, the spokesperson said and added that bank was fully responsible to reimburse any financial loss to its customers due to the skimming but subject to verification.

The matter is under investigation, said the NBP spokesperson.