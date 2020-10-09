Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s been enjoying a loved-up US getaway with her beau Thom Evans. And Nicole Scherzinger was back to work as she shared some sizzling snaps of her all-white ensemble ahead of appearing on The Masked Singer panel. The Pussycat Doll, 42, looked sensational as she flaunted her toned physique in a striking bodysuit which boasted ruffles on the legs and a statement collar. Nicole exuded confidence as she posed up a storm and made sure to work all her angles as she placed her perfectly manicured hands on her hips. The beauty wore her long locks in a plait, letting her styled tresses cascade over one shoulder for the mini-photoshoot. Adding a touch of sparkle to her ensemble, Nicole donned a pair of cool sunglasses with sparkling gems along the top and a selection of rings. She completed her sizzling look with some white fishnet tights which perfectly highlighted her slim frame.