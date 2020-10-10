Share:

Islamabad - National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) is all set to conduct nationwide entry test for MBBS/BDS session 2020 on Sunday for its 13 medical and five dental constituent and affiliated colleges across the country. More than 52,000 candidates will be competing for 1561 seats in medical colleges and 279 seats for dental colleges. The test will commence simultaneously at all 38 exam centers designated exclusively in 17 cities all over the country and AJK. Additionally, passing National MDCAT shall be mandatory for admission in NUMS constituent and affiliated colleges.