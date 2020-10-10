Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since the political temperature in the country is rising with each passing day, both the government and the opposition have geared up the momentum to exhaust all their political moves against each other.

The formation of 11 parties alliance –Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which will be headed on a rotational basis, is being considered as the first formal anti-government move.

The threat of tendering en-masse resignations, no-confidence motions, protests and walkouts from the parliamentary sessions and other related political gimmicks could be the weapons from the joint Opposition against Imran Khan led government.

The first political war between the government and the Opposition is likely to be highlighted in the media about summoning the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

As the Opposition have submitted a requisition, signed by 125 Opposition MNAs from all opposition factions, in the national assembly secretariat but the government is seemingly in a mood to prefer a regular session of the national assembly.

Though the speaker national assembly is constitutionally bound to call a session within 14 days of the requisition yet it is being planned to summon a regular session before the two-week deadline of the submitted requisition.

Political pundits viewed that the government side always prefers to call a regular session of the parliament. Either the government successfully able to convince the opposition to withdraw requisition or it summon a regular session of the national assembly.

The opposition factions, in the past political history of parliament, had been found using the pressure tactics to compel the governments for their ‘demands’. The en-bloc resignations by the opposition parties from the parliament have always been the main threat in the past. This threat had never been materialized in any political tenure.

This trend of tendering resignations from the parliament was first introduced by the MQM, on the instruction of their party’s supermo Altaf Hussain. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members in the previous government era (PML-N government tenure) had also submitted en-masse resignations but both the parties had withdrawn their resignations.

This political move, if actually materialized, could be damaging for the government as it is much difficult to hold bye-elections on more than two dozen seats.

The joint opposition, in the present government era, has been giving threats to tender resignations in the parliament in protest. “We have the option of tendering resignations from parliament,” PPP-P chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his recent media talk.

The government side, on the other hands, has not shown any weakness against this threat. The members from treasury benches even termed the threat as ‘political gimmick’ by the opposition.

This dialogue is expected to be the main topic of the ‘verbal brawl’ between the government and the opposition members in upcoming sessions of national assembly.

The opposition has also threatened to move a ‘No confidence motion’ against the speaker of the national assembly Asad Qaiser. Whereas, the government is confident to easily defeat the opposition in its political move with its numerical strength. The government side, even after losing its allied partner from Balochistan BNP-Mengal, is ready to lock horns with opposition on the matter of no confidence.

Political and constitutional experts viewed that the upcoming session of the parliament would dominate on the matters related to the general public. The opposition and the government would seemingly prefer point scoring over pending legislative matters.