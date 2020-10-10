ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the recent drone attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia. "Pakistan appreciates the successful interception of the drone, which prevented the loss of innocent lives," said a foreign ministry statement. It added: "We call for immediate cessation of such attacks. Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity."
Staff Reporter
October 10, 2020
