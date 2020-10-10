Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Malaysia yesterday agreed to enhance strategic partnership as the top diplomats held telephonic talks.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke to his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein over the telephone to discuss the bilateral cooperation, said a foreign ministry statement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership with Malaysia and deepen bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, education, science and technology, and people-to-people contacts.

The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the excellent ties between Pakistan and Malaysia and emphasized the importance of close cooperation to overcome challenges brought by Covid-19.

Qureshi appreciated efforts of the Malaysian Government in ensuring the well-being of Pakistani community residing in Malaysia.

The Foreign Minister also assured that Malaysian nationals in Pakistan would be extended all possible assistance by the Pakistani authorities. He also wished success to Malaysia for the forthcoming APEC Summit 2020 in December.

Both the Foreign Ministers agreed to further strengthen ties and cooperation that exists between the two countries.