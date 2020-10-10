Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday said that the country fully supported Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously-adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions.

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), stated this during a meeting with Ali Alizada, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, who called on him at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, matters of bilateral interest and regional security were discussed during the meeting. Chairman JCSC reaffirmed the brotherly relationship between both the countries built on strong foundations.

The CJCSC also said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces fully support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously-adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions, said the ISPR.