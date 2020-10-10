Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the second Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee (PCIC) meeting has decided to launch a waste to electricity generation project for which necessary measures would be taken at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Sindh ministers, Nasir Shah and Awais Qadir Shah, Corps Commander Karachi Humayun Aziz, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, GOC Karachi Major General Aqeel, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shahallwani, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, MD Water Board Asadullah and others.

The matter of lifting garbage came under discussion in which it was pointed out that out of 15 Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) only six were operational, therefore revival or reconstruction of six other GTS was agreed. The meeting was told that the landfill sites would be filled very soon, therefore a power plant might be installed on waste being collected from the city. The power generation from the waste would not only burn the waste and save the land.

The meeting decided to work out a plan to generate power generation from the waste being collected from the city at the earliest. The firms interest in the project may be invited for submission of their proposals. The meeting was told that the survey of five nullahs had been completed. Gujjar Nalla had a length of 1.3 km with 210 feed width as per master plan, and 5961 households, 41581 individuals and 2412 commercial units established along its embankments.

Orangi Nulla has 12.5 km length, 100 to 150 feet width and 4480 households, 27000 individual settlements and 380 factories are established along its embankments. Similarly, Mahmoodabad Nulla which has a 4.1 km length, 100-200 feet width, has 1049 households, 5900 individual settlements and 156 commercial settlements along its embankments. Malir River has a length of 30 km with 1700-2000 meter width and has 1996 households, 12336 individual settlements/encroachments. Lyari River is the longest river with 50 km length, 300-500 feet width (as per master plan) and it’s all settlements.

UN responds to floods affected areas in Sindh: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the United Nations had been responding to the flood affected areas of Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad division on humanitarian grounds and sought their more support for financially assistance of the displaced people.

He said this in his meeting with UN Humanitarian Coordinator Julien here at CM House, said a statement on Friday. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Qazi Shahid Parvez, Personal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, DG PDMA Salman Shah and UN Provincial Coordination Officer Imran Leghari.

The Chief Minister said that the United Nations had been responding to the floods in Sindh since the very first day.

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Julien Harneis visited the affected areas on September 18, to assess the situation and discuss how the UN might further support the government response.

Julien Harneis said that since then, $2.5 million had been disbursed from the Pakistan Humanitarian Pooled Fund to provide immediate life saving assistance in providing food, clean water, sanitation and hygiene.

The contributions of donors such as the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (formerly DFID) and Germany, local organizations such as HANDS, AWARE, SAFWCO, and ARTS Foundation together with international organizations ACTED and NCA were appreciated to provide immediate assistance.

UNHC Julien Harneis told the Chief Minister that the UN was currently trying to mobilize an additional $3 million to reinforce the earlier response by focusing the assistance on food, water, sanitation, nutrition and health paying particular focus on the health of women and children health.

The CM thanked the efforts of the UN agencies which had been helping since day one in close coordination with the district administration and the PDMA.

The Chief Minister and UN representatives agreed that the initial humanitarian response needed to be complemented by larger contributions from other donors, such as International Financial Institutions to allow the repair of infrastructure, major rehabilitation and to minimize the risks of disasters and their effects in the future.

The CM and the UN will join their voices towards donors to highlight the existing needs and build a more sustainable and resilient future.