ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday attended a virtual meeting with Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg to discuss Facebook's investments in Pakistan, the company's support for digital literacy initiatives in the country and its work around COVID-19.

The Prime Minister welcomed Facebook's investments and programs in Pakistan and encouraged them to increase their footprint. He recognised the immense potential of digital platforms like Facebook and the role that they can play in giving global opportunities to Pakistani youth and entrepreneurs and how the opportunities they create can lift people out of poverty.

The Prime Minister also raised concerns around the global rise in hate and extremism and acknowledged the immense challenge of fighting hate speech online. The two discussed Facebook's connectivity investments and research grants that were awarded this year to Pakistan-based academics.

Other topics included Facebook's blood donations product which has seen more than 5 million people sign up since it launched in-country, as well as Facebook's support for the government's goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

The Prime Minister and Sandberg also spoke about Facebook's SheMeansBusiness Program which is training some 6,700 women across Pakistan. Sandberg and Prime Minister Imran Khan last met in Davos, Switzerland, in January this year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with the personalities related to energy sector in the country here on Friday, the PM Office said. The meeting with Muhammad Ali Tabba, Shahid Abdullah and Ansar Ahmed Khan focused on promotion of energy sector in the country. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant Tabish Gauhar were present.