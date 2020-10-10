Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have decided to introduce ‘street watcher system’ initially in City Zone area which would help to enhance cooperation between police and public and curb crime, according to a police spokesman on Friday. The streets watchers would be deputed at streets and sub-sectors which would assist police in its efforts to curb crime, he said. He said they would inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their respective area and keep a vigilant eye on security guards and domestic servants. Police and street watchers would remain in contact with each other round the clock through a mobile app. Moreover, street petrol units/contingents have been constituted comprising 50 motorcyclists which would conduct patrolling and checking in various sectors and markets in peak timings. Each unit or contingent would comprise four policemen patrolling on two bikes to curb street crime. Air Petrol Unit has been also set up having four drone cameras to be used during rescue operation, ensure protection to the tourists at walking trails and guide those forgetting their ways. All these units would work under the supervision of SP (City), which were formally inaugurated by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (CTD), members of Chamber of Commerce and conciliatory committees were also present on the occasion.

IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad police is utilising all resources to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and adopting modern techniques for effective policing. He hoped that these steps would help a lot to overcome crime and ensure safety to people.

Police bust dacoits gang

Tarnol on Friday busted a dacoit gang by rounding up two of its active members and recovered stolen cash, mobile phones motorbike and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crime. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special teams under supervision of SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol Police Station Sub-Inspector Alamgir Khan, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with other officials.

They were identified as Ameen-Ullah s/o Abdul Razzaq resident of Nowshera and Kamran Shahzad s/o Sawer din resident of district Islamabad. Police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, motorbike and pistols along with ammunition from their possession. The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed their involvement in several criminal and snatching incidents in the various areas of twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Tarnol Police and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.