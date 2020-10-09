Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100-index closed at 40,798.43 points against 40,353.62 points on the last working day, with positive change of 444.81 points (1.1%).

A total of 358,824,286 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 476,869,392 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.932 billion against Rs15.766 billion previous day.

As many as 409 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 272 of them recorded gain and 124 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 53,955,710 shares and price per share of Rs17.58, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 34,991,000 and price per share of Rs16.59 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 21,465,000 and price per share of Rs46.39.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs200 in its per share price, closing at Rs 8350 whereas Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs 99.28 per share price, closing at Rs 1699.28.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs90 per share price, closing at Rs 6510 whereas Sapphire Fiber shares decreased by Rs 54.99 per share price closing at Rs681.01.