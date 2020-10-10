Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Friday blocked social media App TikTok for “immoral and indecent content.”

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), several complaints were made "against immoral/indecent content" that was shared on the App.

PTA said it had earlier issued a final notice to TikTok and gave the application "considerable time to respond and comply with" instructions for development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of "unlawful online content."

However, the company "failed to fully comply" with PTA's instructions after which the authority decided to ban it in the country. The statement added that PTA "is open for engagement" and would review its decision if TikTok develops a mechanism to moderate the content that is posted on the video-sharing platform.

Meanwhile while responding to PTA move; the company said that it is "committed to following the law" wherever the app is offered.

"We have been in regular communication with the PTA and continue to work with them. We are hopeful to reach a conclusion that helps us continue to serve the country’s vibrant and creative online community," it said, in a statement.

TikTok underlined that its top priority is "maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment".

"We have robust measures to help ensure a safe and welcoming platform for users, including easy mechanisms to report content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines, which are available in Urdu," it added.