ISLAMABAD - Since the BNP-Mengal has formally become part of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PTI“s government side may raise questions from Balochistan based party to clear its status in the National Assembly. The BNP-Mengal is currently enjoying the status of an independent party in the National Assembly (NA). Both the government and the Opposition have made failed attempts to take the BNP-Mengal into its fold.? But, the BNP- Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal has clearly conveyed to both the government and the opposition that his party would prefer to sit as an independent in the National Assembly.? Background discussions with lawmakers from Treasury Benches left this impression that the government members through Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser would ask BNP-Mengal to clear its status in the National Assembly. The government lawmakers would raise this matter in the upcoming session of the National Assembly, likely to start by the third week of current month. The Opposition has also submitted a requisition in the National Assembly secretariat, asking the Speaker National Assembly to immediately call a session of the National Assembly to debate the ongoing political situation. The government, sources said, would raise the matter to clear the status to BNP-Mengal as it has planned legislative business in the upcoming sessions of the National Assembly. Talking to The Nation, BNP-Mengal MNA Hashim Notenzai said that BNP-Mengal has independent status in the National Assembly after quitting alliance with PTI’s government. ”This is also fact, we have also become part of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),• said BNP-Mengal MNA, adding, that his party had not supported the government side in the federal budget. ”The government had not fulfilled their promise, as our six-point demands were not implemented,• he said. He said, We would participate in the legislative business but take decisions on legislation as per our understanding, he said.