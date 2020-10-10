Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said those doing politics of agitation wanted to divert the public attention from the plunder and loot committed by them during their tenures.

He said this while talking to MPAs including Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Umer Farooq, Shehbaz Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Chohan and Malik Taimur, who called on him at his office and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies. The CM deplored domination of personal interest over national interest by the opposition parties, saying that those involved in negative politics ignored the fundamental needs of people in their tenures. The nation knew the reality of the opposition’s alliance and real faces of the opposition leaders had been fully exposed, he said and added the opposition was bent upon creating hurdles in the journey of development.

Usman Buzdar emphasised the PTI-led government was committed to eliminating corruption and reiterated that accountability was a mission which won’t be compromised by the government. Meanwhile, consultations with parliamentarians had been given importance to ensure composite development of the province, concluded the CM.

Message on World Mental Health Day

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the healthy life is directly interlinked with a healthy mind and added that increase in the number of patients suffering from mental illness has been witnessed due to poverty, illiteracy and lack of socio-economic security.

In his message, the CM added that unnecessary and extreme use of mobile phones and computers may also lead to mental disorder.

There is no doubt that chances of mental diseases have increased because of people living an unnatural life. A balanced life helps in maintaining mental health, he added.

Meanwhile, recreational activities, conducive environment and exercises are important for mental health, he said. Treatment of patients suffering from mental illness is a part of government priorities and they are being provided with the best treatment facilities, he added.

We should commit that organised efforts will be continued for the treatment and rehabilitation of people suffering from mental diseases, concluded the Chief Minister.