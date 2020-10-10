Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Friday unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in United Nations and unprecedented brutalities being committed by Indian Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

At the onset of the meeting, Chairman Committee Senator Rehman Malik said that today was 431st day of India’s brutal curfew imposed in IOK adding since day first this committee has been observing and counting these as ‘dark days’ in the history of mankind. The committee has also been expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination under UN Security Council Resolutions, he added

Senator Malik moved a resolution which was unanimously adopted by the committee. The committee strongly condemned the speech of PM Narendra Modi in UN while totally ignoring Kashmir in this international forum, reads the resolution. “The committee expresses it disappointment that even none of the member states except Turkey and Pakistan condemned the longest curfew in IOK and violations of human rights against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris,” it adds. It says that Kashmiris were expecting that the world would have raised voice against the crimes being committed by Indian Forces against the humanity.

The resolution appreciated Turkey and Prime Minister Imran Khan to have highlighted the atrocities and human rights violations at the forum of UN.

The meeting that met under the chair of Senator Rehman Malik considered the “Islamabad Capital Territory Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions and Powers) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Javed Abbasi in the house on 24th August, 2020. The members discussed the bill in detail.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the prosecution department was one of the key departments facilitating the administration of the criminal justice system. He added that in the absence of any law dealing specifically with the issues related to the criminal prosecution, the prosecution department cannot work effectively and efficiently.

He said that for a better coordination, comparatively effective, active and well-established prosecution department in Islamabad Capital Territory was needed. There is a dire need to make a law dealing with the said issue, he added.

Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi while briefing the committee about the objectives and reasons of the bill said that there was no prosecution branch in the federal capital while such branches existed in other provinces. He said that the state has the responsibility to punish anyone who commits a crime, but there are some people who do not have the resources to get a good lawyer.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that there should be a clear procedure of prosecution.

Expressing his annoyance, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that neither working papers nor opinions have been received from the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Law and Justice on the draft bill.

The Chairman Committee directed the Interior Ministry to provide a report within a week in consultation with Ministry of Law and Justice, otherwise the bill would be considered as approved after a week. He said that Islamabad has taken the shape of a province but the legal requirements have not yet been met. The bill was deferred till the next meeting of the committee.

The meeting also considered “The Islamabad Capital Territory Watersides Safety Bill, 2020 which was introduced by Senator Javed Abbasi in the house on 24th August, this year.

Senator Rehman Malik said that waterside accidents were more common and there were a number of instances where waterside accidents have caused deaths.

The committee directed the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Law to give their opinion within a week or else the bill would be considered passed.

The committee sought a detailed briefing of the Ministry of Interior on the matter of jail reforms all over the country.

Senator Rehman Malik said that prisoners also have rights which they have to take care of. He said that this committee had already received many complaints of ill-treatment of prisoners in various jails of the country. He recommended separate jails and women administration for women prisoners adding there was a need for separate jails for women prisoners and female staff and administration. He directed the constitution of sub-committee headed by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed to prepare a report on jail reforms.

The meeting reviewed in detail the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country and especially the current situation of corona cases in the federal capital and the steps taken to address it.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat while briefing the committee said that there were 527 active cases of Covid-19 in Islamabad. He said Covid-19 tests have been performed on 400,000 people in the capital and less than 2 percent have been tested positive. There have been 186 reported deaths so far in the capital due to Covid-19, he said.

Senator Rehman Malik said that he had predicted that the number of cases of coronavirus would increase with the onset of winter. He said that there was still a misunderstanding among the people about coronavirus as still many were taking it unserious. He urged that awareness about Covid-19 among the masses should be created and urged public to strictly follow the precautionary measures against the coronavirus. He appreciated the arrangements and measures taken by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Ministry of Health, National Institute of Health and the Islamabad administration to contain the pandemic. He directed that appreciation letter shall be issued to officials of Ministry of Health, DHO Islamabad, DC Islamabad and other officials for their tireless efforts in fight against the pandemic.

