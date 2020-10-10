Share:

Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri, MPA who was removed by the PML-N for meeting Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, said he was still standing by his previous stance about the speeches of Nawaz Sharif and made it clear that he would not tender resignation from MPA seat.

Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri, while addressing a press conference, condemned the yesterday incident of throwing “ewer” on his head at Punjab Assembly (PA) premises and said that difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy.

He said he would not tender resignation as he was innocent and satisfied with what he had done.

He also claimed that in 2018, Shehbaz Sharif personally offered him ticket to contest general on ticket of PML-N.