Share:

HYDERABAD - Another batch of 26 outstanding but deserving students of Pakistan Study Centre of University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday received scholarships under Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr. Muhammad Siddiqui Kalhoro who was the chief guest at the scholarship distribution ceremony held at the auditorium of Pakistan Study Centre, called upon the recipients of scholarship to work hard and fully concentrate on their study so that they could play their due role for the development of the country.

He said the scholarships were being granted to outstanding deserving students purely on merit basis and the recipients could get educational benefits by properly utilising the scholarship amount.

“The well educated persons can avail to admit their children in private sector schools, colleges and universities but the University of Sindh is a hope for poor class people to enroll their children in different disciplines for their bright future”, the VC said adding that the University of Sindh was the only public sector higher learning institution providing hostel accommodation facility to students as other university had withdrawn this facility.

Later, the VC gave cheques of Rs56,500/- each to 26 male and female students of Pakistan Study Centre. Among others, Director Pakistan Study Centre Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and Director Area Study Centre Dr Mukesh Kumar Khatwani were also present on the occasion.

SU finalises arrangements to conduct on-campus exams from Oct 12

The management of University of Sindh has finalised the arrangements to conduct on-campus examinations from October 12 for the first time after closure of varsity for six months in the wake of COVID-19.

The Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto issued a circular asking the students, teachers and other staff to wear face masks at all cost and maintain social distancing during examinations in order to stay safe from the deadly coronavirus.

He directed the concerned officers to make all arrangements for proper ventilation in the examination halls and ensure seating arrangement with proper distancing so as to implement the SOPs of government in letter and spirit. The Controller of Examinations (Semester) Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui has informed that the university management has decided to conduct 1st semester examinations of improver and failure students of all disciplines at Allama I I Kazi Campus Jamshoro from October 12, 2020.