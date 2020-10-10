Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhamamd Ahsan Younas pinned the badges of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) rank to Syed Ali who was promoted in BS-19. A simple ceremony was held at RPO Office here and RPO and CPO formally pinned badges to newly promoted SSP Syed Ali, informed a police spokesman on Friday. Some other senior and junior police officers including Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Syed Ali Akbar, Rana Shohaib, Rai Mazhar and Zia Uddin Ahmed also attended the ceremony, he mentioned.