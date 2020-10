Share:

Serbia's Novak Djokovic advanced to the French Open final after eliminating Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece on Friday.

The world’s top-ranked player beat Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in the semifinal match.

The 2016 French Open champion will face 12-time tournament champion Rafael Nadal in the men’s final Sunday.