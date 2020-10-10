Share:

FAISALABAD - Three ‘dacoits’ were killed while three others were injured in a ‘police encounter’ near tehsil Jarranwala on Friday.

According to Saddar police, Jarranwala, it learnt that some criminals were busy in looting passersby by setting up pickets near Chak No 119-GB.

A police team immediately reached the site, but the outlaws opened fire at it in order to flee from the spot. “Policemen also retaliated which led to an encounter,” a spokesman for the Force said, and added, “As a result, three criminals were killed while three others were injured.”

The alleged dacoits who were killed were identified as Irshad r/o Samundri, Ali Hassan r/o Bachuana and Jaffar r/o Chiniot while Tariq of Chak No 57-JB, Ashraf s/o Akbar of Gojra and Riaz s/o Maskeen of Dalowal, Faisalabad were those who were injured in the incident.

According to police, all these criminals were wanted in a number of cases of dacoity, police said. Rescue team shifted the bodies as well as the injured to THQ hospital. Further investigation is underway.