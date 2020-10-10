Share:

FAISALABAD - A two-day exhibition of artworks organised by Young Artists Association concluded here at Faisalabad Arts Council gallery on Friday. Over 20 students of Fine Arts departments of different colleges and universities displayed their works at the event. The exhibition was inaugurated by Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, while Assistant Director Muhammad Imran and Assistant Director Amina Alam were also present on the occasion. The exhibition drew a number of art lovers who enjoyed the creativity of young artists.

He said that the district administration of Kasur had provided machinery worth millions of rupees to the municipal corporation, which would help improve cleanliness situation in the city.

He urged people to cooperate with the district administration in execution of the public interest projects.