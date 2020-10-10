Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday organised 2nd National Training Course on the Diagnosis of Poultry Diseases for the capacity building of field veterinarians. The event was arranged by the university’s Department of Pathology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and World Veterinary Poultry Association (WVPA) Pakistan Branch.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer was chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the participants, Professor Dr Asif Tanveer said that academia-industry linkages were essential if the poultry sector was to develop.

He said that the poultry industry had emerged as the second largest industry in the country after textile.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Professor Dr Zafar Iqbal said that hundreds of people were linked to the poultry sector.

He said that the university was used to hold such events for the capacity building of manpower as a trained manpower was a guarantee of a bright future.

WVPA Pakistan Branch President Dr Hanif Ch lauded the measures being taken on the part of UAF, especially in the agriculture and livestock sectors. He said WVPA is a global professional association for poultry veterinarians and other avian health professionals.

Former Dean Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Ahrar Ahmad said such training sessions were a prerequisite for capacity building. He said that the livestock was contributing more than 50 percent to our agriculture sector.

Dacoit shot dead, 2 others arrested in Sadiqabad

Sadiqabad police have shot dead a dacoit while arrested two others alive after an exchange of fire with a gang of dacoits at Qayyumabad here in wee hours of Friday, according to a police spokesman.

He said police also recovered weapons from possession of detained dacoits. Two dacoits managed to escape from the scene, he said. The dead dacoit was identified as Manzar alias Usama, whose body was moved to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for autopsy. The two other dacoits namely Aftab and Kamran Shehzad were shifted to police station for further investigation, he said. A case has been registered against the accused.