Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday urged people to follow safety precaution in the wake of increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province.

The Minister Health said that for past one week there has been a gradual increase in the number of cases. She said the implementation of SOPs in educational institutions has to be ensured. The Minister said, “In the wake of increasing number of cases in the world, restrictions on public gatherings have been re-imposed in many countries. Careless over implementation of SOPs may result in spread of virus. We controlled corona pandemic in Punjab with a lot of effort. Although we have prepared SOPs for gatherings, yet we urge people to avoid public gatherings completely. In Sindh, lockdowns have been re-imposed in certain areas due to increase in number of cases.

If lockdowns return to Punjab due to increase in new infections, it can create problems for all of us. We have witnessed a marginal increase in the number of cases over the past two weeks.”