ISLAMABAD-Infinix, Pakistan’s number one cellphone brand has launched its latest flagship, the Infinix Zero 8. The highly anticipated Zero 8 will be launched in collaboration with the popular Atif Aslam and boasts the world’s first dual 48MP selfie camera and 64MP quad rear camera with Sony IMX 686 lens. The Zero 8 will be available in three striking colors; Black Diamond, Silver Diamond, and Green Diamond. Retailing at (Rs. 39,999) Zero 8 is available to pre-order exclusively on Daraz in Pakistan from 11th October. The Infinix Zero 8 is powered by the MediaTekHelio G90T chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage & has a 90Hz refresh rate FHD+ smooth display. It also boasts World’s first 48MP Dual Selfie Camera and a unique diamond-shaped quad camera with a 64MP primary lens. Packing a 4500mAh battery with 33W super-fast charging support, the Infinix Zero 8 has a talk time of 36 hours and 26 days standby time. It runs on Android 10 based XOS 7.