SEOUL (AFP):

A giraffe has given birth to its 18th calf at a South Korean safari park, setting a new world record, the park said Monday. Park operator Samsung Everland said the mother, Jangsoon, gave birth on Sunday at its safari park in Yongin near Seoul. Jangsoon gave birth to her first calf in 1990 and had been faithful to her mate for 24 years, it said in a statement. The new calf was born on her 27th birthday.