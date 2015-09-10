BEIRUT - Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate and its allies seized the last regime-held military base in northwestern Idlib province on Wednesday, in the latest setback for President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

Al-Nusra Front and a coalition of mostly Islamist groups captured the Abu Duhur military airport after a siege that lasted two years, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

"After a violent attack that had been taking place since Monday, Al-Nusra Front and some Islamist factions control all of the Abu Duhur military airport," the Britain-based Observatory said.

The attacking force began to enter the base on Tuesday night. Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the forces appeared to have taken advantage of a massive sandstorm that blanketed much of the Middle East and made it difficult for regime aircraft to carry out strikes.

"The army is no longer present in Idlib province," he added, saying that the soldiers who had been defending the base withdrew towards Aleppo province in the east.

"The regime's only presence left in the province is in the Shiite villages of Fuaa and Kafraya," which are besieged by rebels and are being defended by pro-regime militias and Lebanon's Hezbollah, not the army. Syrian state television effectively acknowledged the loss, saying troops had left the base.

Meanwhile, Germany's foreign minister warned Russia, France and Britain on Wednesday against increased military intervention in Syria, saying the Iran nuclear deal and new UN initiatives offered a starting point for a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier made his comments after Russia, which along with Iran supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said earlier on Wednesday it had military experts in Syria. Assad is opposed by most Western countries.

Germany is keen to negotiate an end to the more than four-year-old civil war in Syria, but France is considering launching air strikes against Islamic State militants there and Britain is ready carry out more.

"It can't be the case that important partners, who we need now, back the military option," Steinmeier told German lawmakers, pointing to consideration being given in France and Britain to air strikes.

He expressed his dismay at reports that Russia is stepping up its provision of military equipment to Syria.

With Germany holding the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers, Steinmeier said he would organise a meeting of G7 countries and Syria's Arab neighbours before the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

The meeting would aim to raise more funds for the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

"It is a scandal that the UNHCR in these days of the greatest refugee movement is so under-financed," he told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.