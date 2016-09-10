The Combined Competitive Examinations 2013 (CCE 2013) were conducted by SPSC for recruitment in different governmental departments. The result of the written part was announced on March 16, and the result of interviews was declared a week ago. But the results have led to frustration and demotivation among the unemployed candidates. The reason being, almost all candidates selected by SPSC were already serving under grade 17. Which means that, only the posts of officers have changed and no real recruitment has taken place. The tiresome process did not prove to be fruitful at all.

However, many qualified students decide not to join office because they are already employed with a handsome salary. So, a lot of seats go vacant. It seems that SPSC either wants to vacate the filled posts or reserve the fresh posts for favoured candidates.

It is time for the government to resolve this matter concerning the youth of Sindh. A waiting list of candidates should be introduced like FPSC, so other candidates can be part of such jobs.

WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, August 25.