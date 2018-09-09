Share:

MULTAN-Scintillating performance of celebrated artiste, Sania Saeed and Tajdar Zaidi for reading out letters of known Urdu writers and poets at Multan Arts Council proved to be a refreshing event for Multanites.

Directed by Kanwal Khosat, “Likhay Jo Khat Tujhay” consisted of 9 letters of famous literary personalities including Majeed Amjad, Josh Maleehabadi, Shafiqur Rehman, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Jaan Nisar Akhtar Col Muhammad Khan, Amrita Pritam and Fikr Tounsvi etc.

Attired in Gharara and Shirt, Sania Saeed mesmerised the audience by her stylish performance of voice and expressions.

Known Urdu writer Shafiqur Rehman’s one of letters named “Zanana Khatoon main Sy” ( From the letters of ladies) and Col Muhammad Khan’s Tusi ka Tota (A parrot of Tusi) were read out by Sania Saeed and Tajdar Zaidi in such a fantastic way which forced the audience burst into laughter.

Acclaimed writer Amirta Pritam last letter to her paramour, Sahir Ludhanwi spellbound the audience. The two-hour-long performance was followed by heart-touching performance of musicians on Raag Darbari, combination of Sittar and Guitar and on background music on some of the letters.

The duo received standing ovation and applause at the end of the event.

Talking to APP, Sania Saeed said that she was much delighted over overwhelming response of the Multanites, adding that the audience was very receptive.

She informed that known artiste Zia Mohiuddin is leading reading out letters and storytelling and number of his students were also doing their jobs.

The legendary actress urged the government to subsidise the non-commercial programmes, adding that everything has become costlier.

“Auditorium of Arts Councils is costly, especially Karachi Arts Councils is the costliest,” Sania said and added that they are planning making productions that will not cost them much.

To a question, she informed that stage and TV dramas both have its own challenges, adding that none of these is easy to perform.

Likhay Jo Khat Tujhay was a sold out event.