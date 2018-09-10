Share:

LAHORE - Rainwater inundated low-lying areas of the city and made people’s lives miserable on Sunday.

Water was not removed from the roads and streets in the affected areas till late on Sunday evening. The rainwater also inundated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s performance in the city.

Also, the rain turned weather pleasant. On the other hand, rain made lives miserable as WASA and waste management company did not work properly for removal of water and waste.

People said that downpour in metropolis exposed the incumbent PTI government’s performance in the provincial capital. They said that authorities failed to drain out water from low-lying areas of the city. Most parts of the metropolis submerged in rainwater and sewage.

Around 70 feeders of the Lesco tripped, causing power breakdowns in various parts of the city.

The Lahore Waste Management Authority, whose field workers continued to prevent waste and garbage from entering sinkholes, did not oversee the operation in low-lying areas.

Downpour also caused traffic jams in areas such as Main Boulevard, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Mozang, Ferozepur Road, The Mall, Davis Road and other main roads of the city. Areas including Samnabad, Bhati Gate and Gulshan Ravi were inundated.

Maximum rainfall was recorded 53mm in the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Mirpurkhas, Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday (today).

In Punjab, Lahore received 55mm rain, Okara 25mm, Muree 22mm, Faislabad 09mm, Kasur 02mm, Kashmir Garidupatta 06mm, GB Bunji 03mm. Highest temperature was recorded in Dadu, Sibbi and Nukkundi 42°C, while Rohri, Bhakkar, Dalbandin, Shaheed Benazirabad and Turbat witnessed 41°C. The Pakistan Meteorological Department in its ten-day advisory to farmers stated that farmers are advised to schedule their irrigation plans in accordance with the expected weather and keep removing weeds from crops. They said weeds utilize moisture and foods, which are to be utilized by the crops.

The PMD stated that measures may be taken to preserve the crops and vegetables from the damaging effects of varying weather pattern due to monsoon systems. It also advised the farmers in Punjab that accumulation of stagnant water in the fields due to heavy rains is fatal for standing crops like cotton and farmers may take suitable measures to resolve the issue.

Separately, the district administration continued the operation against illegal hoardings and banners placed in front and top of buildings located on Hall Road.