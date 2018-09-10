Share:

Islamabad - Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan pledged to enhance professional ties between air forces of Pakistan and Oman.

According to PAF spokesperson the Air Chief gave the assurance during a visit to headquarters of Royal Air Force of Oman in Muscat.

On his arrival, the Air Chief was received by Commander Royal Air Force of Oman Air Vice Marshal Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani. A smartly turned out contingent of Omani air force presented him the Guard of Honour. Both high officials discussed matters of professional interest.

Commander RAFO appreciated the high standards of professionalism set by Pakistan Air Force over the years.

The Air Chief said that we are proud of friendly relations between the two great countries and its two air forces and pledged to further enhance these brotherly relations.