MUZAFFARGARH-The District Polio Eradication Committee fine-tuned arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign to be launched from Sept 24.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Saleem, was attended by District Health Authority CEO Dr Saddique Baloch, District Officer (Health) Dr Muhammad Kazim Khan, representatives of the Unnicef and WHO and all officers concerned of the health department.

The DHA CEO briefed the participants about the current situation of polio in the district. He informed that all preparations for upcoming three-day anti-polio campaign to be started from September 24.

A total of 841,023 children under five years of age will be covered across the district for which 1,878 teams have been constituted at union council level. He pointed out that four tehsil supervisors, 97 UCMOs and 363 area in-charges will monitor the vaccination.

He said that of the total vaccination teams, 1,672 mobile teams, 116 fixed and 90 are transit team, which will ensure effective coverage.

Kazim Khan briefed that Muzaffargarh has been polio-free for district six years due to quality of coverage and service delivery of the health officers and officials. He claimed that in last round of anti-polio vaccination, coverage was 97% and all LQSAS in 10 Union councils were declared pass by third party evaluation team appointed by WHO and Unicef. He said that training sessions for health professional are underway at tehsil level and Insha Allah Muzaffargarh will be successful to maintain high quality coverage to make future of the nation healthy and strong