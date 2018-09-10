Share:

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Amir Sheikh has said that the black sheep in the police department, supporting criminals, had been given ample time to mend their ways but now it has become intolerable.

The AIG Karachi was addressing police officers at a ceremony here, on Sunday which was attended by DIGs, SSPs and other policemen.

“Hundred out of 36,000-strong police force are tarnishing the department’s reputation,” the AIG said.

Sheikh announced inducing changes in the police department, adding that every raid party will include eight to 10 policemen from a police station.

An investigation incharge will be looking after all the under custody suspects, he added.

Dr Sheikh said that every investigation officer will be given three to four investigation cases within a month.

The top police official also said that the investigation department will be given advanced tools for strengthening it.