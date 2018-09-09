Share:

Currently, climate change is one of the critical challenges being faced by Pakistan. According to Climate Change Index 2017, Pakistan is among ten most affected and vulnerable nations in South Asia. No doubt, climate change has been triggering serious threats including rising temperatures, melting of glaciars, erractic weather patterns and drought like situation in the country. As a result, agriculture sector, the livelihood of the poor, and socio-economic development of our country has been adversely affected. Keeping in view, major reasons for climatic problems are the deforestation, excessive use of fossil fuels, pollution and earth and environmental degradation.

Therefore, launch of plantation, protection and awareness campiagns across the homeland is necessary to tackle climate change. Furthermore, government should devise effective policies for countering climate change so that Pakistan can be saved from its devastating effects in coming years.

ASSAD ALI BALOCH,

Jamshoro, August 21.