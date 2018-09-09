Share:

LAYYAH/SHEIKHUPURA-Six persons including three women died and five others including a child got injured in road accident and a wall collapse in different areas here on Sunday.

According to Layyah police sources, two women died in collision between a van and auto-rickshaw. The accident occurred in Rukan Abad area.

The two women died on the spot in the accident while three others sustained serious injuries.

The van driver escaped the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the van and registered a case against the driver at large.

In Sheikhupura, two persons died and four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Sunday, police said.

A motorcyclist died and three others got injured when a speeding tractor-trolley hit two motorcycles on here Sargodha Road in Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura.

Another motorcycle-rider died and another got injured when a bike slipped off and rammed into footpath near Makki More.

The bodies and injured of both accident were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a couple died while their son suffered injuries when wall of a house suddenly came down here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that dilapidated wall of a house located in Pathankot area of Sheikhupura collapsed. Resultantly a couple and their son was trapped under the debris.

The husband and wife died before they could be rescued while the son was critically injured.

The locals and rescue personnel through joint efforts pulled out the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.