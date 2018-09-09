Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday visited the bereaved family of former DG MDA and retired commissioner Javed Iqbal Mirza and expressed condolence over his sad demise. Javed Iqbal Mirza had died of a cardiac arrest here on Friday.

Javed Iqbal Mirza, 72, was the retired senior officer of AJK Civil Services and a former DG of the Mirpur Development Authority.

The AJK PM offered fateha and prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

AJK chief justice (r) Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Raja Ejaz Khan, Prime Minister’s Political Affairs Director General Malik Zulfiqar Ali and various other political personalities were present on the occasion.

They also expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the demise of Javed Iqbal Mirza.