Rawalpindi - Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp rise in the city as the total number of patients has reached 27, said in-charge Anti dengue campaign Dr Zeeshan Ahmed here Sunday. The in-charge informed APP that around 1240 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 137 cases were probable and 27 having dengue positive results who were being provided with the required treatment. He said that at present three patients were admitted in the Holy Family Hospital, one of whom belonged to federal capital and two from cantonment area.

District Health Officer Health Authority Dr Zeeshan said that September is crucial for dengue therefore all departments must remain fully alert to cope with any situation. He said that rain in the month of August and the declining temperature has increased the threat of dengue in Rawalpindi as it is a sensitive area with potential dengue breeding grounds. The teams are visiting various areas and are utilizing all resources to check the presence of larvae, he added. The DHO said fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in the areas from where patients are being reported while anti dengue spray is also being carried out at the bus terminals. Zeeshan advised the residents to use of mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils. He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation. Dr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and to leave no place wet or with stagnant water.