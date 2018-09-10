Share:

KARACHI - The Ahl-e-Sunnat Waljamaat (ASWJ) chief Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui termed the code of conduct issued by the provincial government for Muharram-ul-Haram ‘biased’ as it was not allowed to carry out procession on the eve of Youm-e-Umar (RA).

Addressing an emergent meeting of like-minded organizations here, Allama Farooqui said that they don’t accept any restriction for carrying out the procession on the name of Islam’s second Khalifa. Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Momineen, Sunni Ulema Council, Ahl-e-Sunnat Rabita Council, Sunni Action Committee, Ahl-e-Sunnat Alliance, Sunni Lawyers Forum and other likeminded organizations also attended the meeting.

Taking a jab at the provincial government, the ASWJ chief said this decision would not help for spreading ‘Ittehad-e-Bain-ul-Muslimeen’ (the unity amongst all sects). “The decision of authorities concerned for not permitting the rally is tantamount to depriving a specific sect from its right” he added while saying that they would not accept this ‘biased’ code of conduct at any cost.

He demanded the provincial government to revise its code of conduct and permit it to carryout Youm-e-Umar (RA) rally on 1st Muharram-ul-Haram. Besides, the ASWJ reiterated its demand that these sorts of days including Youm-e-Umar (RA), should be observed at government level as well as the public days should be announced every year.

The ASWJ spokesman said that after fulfilling all legal formalities, they had approached the authorities concerned for getting the permission but no avail. He added that another meeting has been summoned on Monday (today) in which they would take the final decision.