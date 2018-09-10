Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday imposed section 144 Cr. PC to prohibit the use of motorcycle for pillion riding in Islamabad for a period of two months.

An order issued by the office of District Magistrate said that it was brought to the notice of the authorities that certain pillion riders were likely to resort to violence and acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting peace and tranquillity, causing damage to public life and property during the forthcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haraam. According to the “Order”, the step has been taken to avoid any threat to public peace and tranquillity and to provide immediate protection to public life and property. The ICT administration also had imposed section 144 in July, to prohibit the distribution of handbills, pamphlets, affixing of posters and wall chalking within the revenue limits of Islamabad district for a period of two months. This order will remain effective till 16th September, 2018.