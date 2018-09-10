Share:

TOKYO: Japan is suffering its first outbreak of pig cholera in more than 25 years, authorities said Sunday after culling more than 600 animals and suspending pork exports. A farm in central Japan saw 80 pigs die last week after catching the highly-contagious disease, an agricultural ministry official told AFP. Early tests showed negative results for classical swine fever, as the illness is officially known. But follow-up tests came out positive Sunday, prompting the cull of all 610 pigs at the farm, he added. “We are now processing the livestock there and disinfecting the farm,” he said, adding that officials had set up sterilisation points on access roads to the affected farm.–AFP