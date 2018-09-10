KHANEWAL - A journalist was shot dead by unidentified dacoits in Abdul Hakeem here on Sunday.
According to police, two dacoits entered Butt Medical Store, the business point of journalist Saeed Butt in Abdul Hakeem.
They made him hostage at gunpoint and looted cash and a mobile phone. They also opened firing on the journalist when he put up resistance.
As a result, he died while the accused managed to escape on a motorcycle. The police have started investigation. The journalist was also a member of the traders body.
His funeral prayers will be held on Monday (today) at 10am at Railway Ground.