Share:

LOS ANGELES-Lindsay Lohan wants to launch her own island resort called 'Lindsayland'.

The 'Mean Girls' star reportedly posted then deleted plans for an island resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates after enjoying it there during a recent trip.

Lindsay uploaded a picture of a ''prototype'' complex and has dubbed the project as ''Lindsayland'' and ''Lohan Island Dubai''. The image is thought to be plans for ''Jasmine Garden'', where a group of islands were created to look like a map from a birds eye view.

Meanwhile, Lindsay previously started charging fans who wanted a behind-the-scenes look at her life, teaming up with Preemium, a website and app that gives fans ''access to exclusive content and behind the scene footage from the people that inspire you''. She charges just under $4 a month to allow her fans access to a string of new pictures and videos, which show off her day-to-day life as well as parts of her job including the photoshoots she does, her charity work and behind-the-scenes as she films for her new television series.

She said: ''I'm always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and give them something that has not been available before, things that wouldn't go on Instagram or Facebook. I wanted a place to really express myself to the people who care most and that's what this is about.''

Her Preemium profile promises ''personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind-the-scenes content, my favourite products and much more''.