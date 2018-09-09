Share:

CHINIOT: A man killed a son of his employer and injured another after the latter refusal lending him money here on Sunday, police said. The accused serving with a family residing in suburbs of Chiniot asked the employer to lend him some money. The employers, however, refused lending money, which him. To revenge on his employer for the refusal, he killed his one son and injured another. The body and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have started investigation into the incident.